Wheelersburg man’s body found

The body of a Wheelersburg man reported missing two weeks ago has been found, and an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office was called Monday when an individual at BCE Matierals, 1059 SR 522 in Wheelersburg, found the body, which has been identified as that of Russell D. Bond Jr., 35, according to Capt. John W. Murphy. Bond was reported missing on April 24.

Deputies and detectives, along with Porter Township Fire and EMS personnel, responded to a remote area of the Wheelersburg property between U.S. 52 and SR 522 near a sand and gravel pit alongside Pine Creek. Authorities said it appeared the body had been at the location for some time.

The body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The investigation continues, but officials indicate it does not appear to be a homicide.

Sheriff Marty Donini asks that anyone with information to contact Det. Adam T. Giles at 740-354-7316. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous. Donini expressed his appreciation to the employees of BCE Materials for their help in the recovery of the body.