Primary election results

Absentee voting, unofficial results from the May 8 primary election are:

(Candidate — Total votes, Percentage)

90th Congressional District

Democrat

Adrienne Buckler — 419, 81.52%

Joni Fearing — 95, 18.48%

90th Congressional District

Republican

Brian Baldridge — 176, 27.12.0%

Gina Collinsworth — 294, 45.30%

Justin Pizzulli — 94, 14.48.%

Scott Powell — 85, 13.10%

—

2nd Congressional District

Democrat

Janet Everhard — 91, 30.33%

Jill Schiller — 136, 45.33%

William Smith — 73, 24.33%

—

6th Congressional District

Democrat

Werner Lange — 53, 32.32%

Shawna Roberts — 111, 67.68%

Republican

Robert Blazek — 28, 8.89%

Bill Johnson — 287, 91.11%

—

Governor/Lt. Governor

Democrat

Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton — 320, 65.31%

Larry Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn — 16, 3.27%

Dennis Kucinich/Tara Samples — 59, 12.04%

Bill O’Neill/Chantelle Lewis — 36, 7.35%

Paul Ray/Jerry Schroeder — 25, 5.10%

Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd — 34, 6.94%

Republican

Mike DeWine/Jon Husted — 432, 66.77%

Mary Taylor/Nathan Estruth — 215, 33.23%

—

U.S. Senator

Republican

Melissa Ackison — 95, 16.25%

Don Elijah Eckhart — 56, 9.57%

Mike Gibbons — 222, 37.95%

Dan Kiley — 22, 3.76%

Jim Renacci — 188, 32.14%

—

State Treasurer

Republican

Sandra O’Brien — 319, 57.48%

Robert Sprague — 236, 42.52%

—

Court of Appeals Judge

4th District-1

Republican

Kris Blanton — 264, 51.66%

Jason Smith — 247, 48.34%

—

Court of Appeals Judge

4th District-2

Republican

Mike Hess — 302, 54.71%

Kathleen Madden — 250, 42.29%

—

State Central Committee, Woman

Republican

Kay Reynolds —444 , 77.62%

Thea Shoemake — 128, 22.38%

—

State Central Committee, Man

Democrat

Timothy Hogan Jr. — 64 12.50%

William Ogg — 413, 80.66%

Zachary Triplett — 35, 6.84%

Republican

Greg Lang — 231, 45.12%

Greg Simpson — 281, 54.88%

—

Proposed Constitutional Amendment

Issue 1: Eliminates gerrymandering

Yes — 753, 67.11%

No — 369, 32.89%

—

Tax Levies

Clay Township

For — 48, 58.54%

Against — 34, 41.46%

Harrison Township

For — 34, 64.15%

Against 19, 35.18%

Valley Township

For — 14, 45.16%

Against — 17, 54.84%

—

—

UNCONTESTED RACES

U.S. Senator

D — Sherrod Brown

—

2nd Congressional District

R — Brad Wenstrup

—

Governor/Lt. Governor

G — Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett Joseph

—

Attorney General

D — Steve Dettelbach

R — Dave Yost

—

Auditor of State

D — Zack Space

R — Keith Faber

—

Secretary of State

D — Kathleen Clyde

R — Frank LaRose

—

Treasurer of State

D — Rob Richardson

—

Supreme Court Justice-1

D — Michael Donnelly

R — Craig Baldwin

—

Supreme Court Justice-2

D — Melody Stewart

R — Mary DeGenaro

—

Court of Appeals Judge

4th District-1

D — Marie Hoover

—

Court of Appeals Judge

4th District-2

Valarie Gerlach

—

Common Pleas Court Judge

D — Jerry Buckler

—

County Commissioner

D — Trampas Puckett

R — Bryan Davis

—

County Auditor

D — David Green

—

County Central Committee

G — Walter Maynard

R — Todd Bryant

—

D = Democrat

R = Republican

G = Green Party