Primary election results

Absentee voting, unofficial results from the May 8 primary election are:
(Candidate — Total votes, Percentage)
90th Congressional District
Democrat
Adrienne Buckler — 419, 81.52%
Joni Fearing — 95, 18.48%
90th Congressional District
Republican
Brian Baldridge — 176, 27.12.0%
Gina Collinsworth — 294, 45.30%
Justin Pizzulli — 94, 14.48.%
Scott Powell — 85, 13.10%
—
2nd Congressional District
Democrat
Janet Everhard — 91, 30.33%
Jill Schiller — 136, 45.33%
William Smith — 73, 24.33%
—
6th Congressional District
Democrat
Werner Lange — 53, 32.32%
Shawna Roberts — 111, 67.68%
Republican
Robert Blazek — 28, 8.89%
Bill Johnson — 287, 91.11%
—
Governor/Lt. Governor
Democrat
Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton — 320, 65.31%
Larry Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn — 16, 3.27%
Dennis Kucinich/Tara Samples — 59, 12.04%
Bill O’Neill/Chantelle Lewis — 36, 7.35%
Paul Ray/Jerry Schroeder — 25, 5.10%
Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd — 34, 6.94%
Republican
Mike DeWine/Jon Husted — 432, 66.77%
Mary Taylor/Nathan Estruth — 215, 33.23%
—
U.S. Senator
Republican
Melissa Ackison — 95, 16.25%
Don Elijah Eckhart — 56, 9.57%
Mike Gibbons — 222, 37.95%
Dan Kiley — 22, 3.76%
Jim Renacci — 188, 32.14%
—
State Treasurer
Republican
Sandra O’Brien — 319, 57.48%
Robert Sprague — 236, 42.52%
—
Court of Appeals Judge
4th District-1
Republican
Kris Blanton — 264, 51.66%
Jason Smith — 247, 48.34%
—
Court of Appeals Judge
4th District-2
Republican
Mike Hess — 302, 54.71%
Kathleen Madden — 250, 42.29%
—
State Central Committee, Woman
Republican
Kay Reynolds —444 , 77.62%
Thea Shoemake — 128, 22.38%
—
State Central Committee, Man
Democrat
Timothy Hogan Jr. — 64 12.50%
William Ogg — 413, 80.66%
Zachary Triplett — 35, 6.84%
Republican
Greg Lang — 231, 45.12%
Greg Simpson — 281, 54.88%
—
Proposed Constitutional Amendment
Issue 1: Eliminates gerrymandering
Yes — 753, 67.11%
No — 369, 32.89%
—
Tax Levies
Clay Township
For — 48, 58.54%
Against — 34, 41.46%
Harrison Township
For — 34, 64.15%
Against 19, 35.18%
Valley Township
For — 14, 45.16%
Against — 17, 54.84%
—
—
UNCONTESTED RACES
U.S. Senator
D — Sherrod Brown
—
2nd Congressional District
R — Brad Wenstrup
—
Governor/Lt. Governor
G — Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett Joseph
—
Attorney General
D — Steve Dettelbach
R — Dave Yost
—
Auditor of State
D — Zack Space
R — Keith Faber
—
Secretary of State
D — Kathleen Clyde
R — Frank LaRose
—
Treasurer of State
D — Rob Richardson
—
Supreme Court Justice-1
D — Michael Donnelly
R — Craig Baldwin
—
Supreme Court Justice-2
D — Melody Stewart
R — Mary DeGenaro
—
Court of Appeals Judge
4th District-1
D — Marie Hoover
—
Court of Appeals Judge
4th District-2
Valarie Gerlach
—
Common Pleas Court Judge
D — Jerry Buckler
—
County Commissioner
D — Trampas Puckett
R — Bryan Davis
—
County Auditor
D — David Green
—
County Central Committee
G — Walter Maynard
R — Todd Bryant
—
D = Democrat
R = Republican
G = Green Party
