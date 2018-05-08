Denney named Corrections Officer of the Year

Correction Officer Fred Denney has been selected as the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) 2018 Correction Officer of the Year.

A 1994 graduate of Wellston High school, Denney resides in Jackson, and has two daughters with wife Christy, who he has been married to for 22 years.

Denney has been employed by SOCF since Oct. 4, 1999, when he began as a Correction Officer. Denney served temporarily as a sergeant in 2011 and again in 2013, and was assigned as a lieutenant for nine months. Denney has worked all shifts, is qualified with all weapons used at SOCF, and has served on committees and special teams, and has been the recipient of several awards.

This week is Employee Appreciation Week for the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. The week is set aside to recognize outstanding employees within the corrections profession each year, such as Denney.

SOCF will host a ceremony at noon May 22 in recognition of employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The 23rd annual ceremony will remember employees Arthur Sprouse, Gary Underwood, Eric Bowling, Beverly Shoemaker Taylor and Robert (Bobby) Vallandingham. SOCF Honor Guard will host the ceremony on the front lawn of the prison grounds, and the gathering is open to the public.

Corrections Officer Fred A. Denney http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_rsz_1denney201857161845313.jpg Corrections Officer Fred A. Denney Submitted Photo

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932