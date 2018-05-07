Prall earns scholar award

NEW CONCORD — Jordan Prall of Waverly recently earned a Distinguished Scholar Award at Muskingum University’s Scholarship Recognition Day.

Prall earned the Second Year Award.

Distinguished Scholar Awards at Muskingum recognize students whose academic performance is outstanding. These awards are limited to students ranking in the highest five percent of their class. First Year Award recipients receive a certificate and a bronze key; Second Year Award recipients receive a certificate and a silver key; Third Year Award recipients receive a certificate and a gold key; and Fourth Year Award recipients receive a certificate and the placement of the their name on a bronze plaque in Montgomery Hall on the campus.

