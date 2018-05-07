County clamping down on littering

Sadly, we’ve all probably seen a piece of furniture on the side of the road, or witnessed someone toss a fast food cup from their car.

Here in Scioto County, officials have decided enough is enough.

People like Commissioner Bryan Davis are calling out litter bugs, and thanking those behind the cleanup efforts.

“In regards to litter pick up, this is a big hot-button issue right now. A lot of people are kind of upset in the county about the litter, not excusing the personal responsibility that we all know is the problem here. There’s a lot of people that are just litter bugs. We’ve heard the term used a lot,” Davis says.

“We have removed over 60,000 pounds of litter off our streets in the last five weeks. 60,000 pounds! That’s many trips to the transfer station, many trips to Ashland with the tires — we’ve removed hundreds of tires. There is an [awareness] effort that’s going on out there.

“I want to publicly thank the judges at the Portsmouth Municipal Court, Judge [Steven] Mowery and Judge [Russell] Kegley for the probationers we have been able to use. They have been good to supply those to us, and those individuals are doing a good job and working very hard,” Davis says.

As stated in the Ohio Revised Code 3734.03, open dumping is punishable by a fine of at least $10,000, but no more than $25,000, and/or incarceration of at least 2 years, but no more than 4 years, or both.

Section 1531.29 of the Ohio Revised Code refers to the polluting of state land or water, and lists the offense as a third-degree misdemeanor upon first offense, and a first-degree upon subsequent offenses. The maximum fine for polluting state land or water is $500 and 60 days in jail.

Depositing litter on public property or on private property owned by others and in state waters also carry the maximum fine of $500 and 60 days in jail.

Littering from a motor vehicle is a minor misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $150.

So before you toss your trash away, be mindful of the consequences and choose to dispose of your garbage properly.

Scioto County Commissioner Brian Davis says litter “is a big hot-button issue right now.” http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Litter.jpg Scioto County Commissioner Brian Davis says litter “is a big hot-button issue right now.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932