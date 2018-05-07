Huff named healthcare administrator

Tim Huff, who received bachelor’s degrees at both Marshall University and Shawnee State University, has been named administrator at HCR Manorcare’s Heartland of Portsmouth.

“I love working in the long-term care industry, as I feel it is an honor to make someone’s last days the very best they can be,” Huff says. “The honor is ours to help improve someone’s quality of life.”

Originally from Huntington, W.Va., where he earned a degree in interior design from Marshall University, Huff redirected his life into the healthcare industry. He moved to Portsmouth, where he received his degree in 2014 from SSU in business administration with a concentration in long-term care.

Huff served as a volunteer ombudsman, and was elected president of several SSU campus organizations. Following graduation, he was licensed by state and federal boards, and started his journey as a licensed nursing home administrator.

He served as administrator at Eagle Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation in West Union for a year, then became administrator/executive director at HCR Manorcare’s Heartland of Portsmouth.

“Heartland of Portsmouth is a wonderful campus which employs 122 employees, and offers both inpatient and outpatient physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy for patients in need of either short-term or long-term care,” Huff says.

In his spare time, Huff loves working outside doing landscape work, as well as fixing up houses with his partner and six pets.