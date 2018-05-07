Sonora Grill celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Sonora Mexican Grill held a special celebration for patrons on Saturday in recognition of Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Sonora offered a day of festivities in block-party fashion.
Sonora’s Cinco de Mayo event featured the B-Rad Chip Eating Contest, a salsa dancing contest, outdoor bar, children’s face painting and a raffle for a 55-inch Smart TV, where guests received one raffle entry per meal purchase, and other small giveaways. Live music was also provided by Drew Carter D.J Services from 4-10 p.m., and was enjoyed by guests who dined both inside and outside.
According to the staff, the event was very successful — “phenomenal,” they said — and although the planned inflatables were not able to be present for the party due to the rainy weather, there are plans for a future children’s event at the restaurant. The event was well received by patrons making Cinco de Mayo well celebrated in Portsmouth.
