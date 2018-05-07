Sonora Grill celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Sonora Mexican Grill held a special celebration for patrons on Saturday in recognition of Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Sonora offered a day of festivities in block-party fashion.

Sonora’s Cinco de Mayo event featured the B-Rad Chip Eating Contest, a salsa dancing contest, outdoor bar, children’s face painting and a raffle for a 55-inch Smart TV, where guests received one raffle entry per meal purchase, and other small giveaways. Live music was also provided by Drew Carter D.J Services from 4-10 p.m., and was enjoyed by guests who dined both inside and outside.

According to the staff, the event was very successful — “phenomenal,” they said — and although the planned inflatables were not able to be present for the party due to the rainy weather, there are plans for a future children’s event at the restaurant. The event was well received by patrons making Cinco de Mayo well celebrated in Portsmouth.

Despite rain, guests still enjoyed Cinco de Mayo outdoor activities such as face painting. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_sonora1201856155541957.jpg Despite rain, guests still enjoyed Cinco de Mayo outdoor activities such as face painting. Dozens of people dined at Sonoro Mexican Grill for Cinco de Mayo. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_sonora2201856155549248.jpg Dozens of people dined at Sonoro Mexican Grill for Cinco de Mayo. Tasha Rotenberry took home the prize of a 55-inch Smart TV. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_sonora3201856155550711.jpg Tasha Rotenberry took home the prize of a 55-inch Smart TV. Drew Carter provided live DJ services for Cinco de Mayo. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_sonora4201856155552523.jpg Drew Carter provided live DJ services for Cinco de Mayo.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

