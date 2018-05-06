County road work schedule

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for May 7-11 for the Engineer’s Department.

County crew work

Berming (weather permitting)

Sedan – Crabtree Road (CR34) in Morgan Township on Monday and Tuesday, May 7-8.

Cook Road (CR30) in Valley Township on Wednesday, May 9.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson and Madison Townships on Thursday, May 10.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Mowing

Houston Hollow – Candy Run Road in Jefferson Township.

Houston Hollow – Long Run Road in Clay and Jefferson Townships.

Rosemount Road in Clay Township.

Swauger Valley Road in Harrison Township.

Lucasville – Minford Road and Millers Run – Fallen Timber Road in Jefferson, Madison and Valley Townships.

Piketon Road in Madison Township.

Mohawk Drive in Rush and Union Townships.

Veterans Memorial Highway impacts

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated, if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through July 28. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for construction of bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) or Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through June 30. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations, if necessary, will allow construction of bridge B-9 on Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson Township continues to have flagging operations through June 2. The location is near the intersection with Flowers – Ison Road (TR381). The flagging operation will allow for stripping of form work and sealing of MSE walls to complete bridge B-12 by Portsmouth Joint Venture.

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township continues to be closed through July 31. Portsmouth Joint Venture closed the road for the purpose of off-road waste hauling.

U.S. Route 52 east bound ramp will be closed beginning through June 20. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be completing station 39+40 manhole/headwall and east bound U.S. Route 52 concrete barrier wall

For questions or concners, call the Engineer’s office at 740-259-5541 or visit web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.