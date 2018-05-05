Cybersecurity challenge slated for southern Ohio

CHILLICOTHE — A cyber capture-the-flag event to test students’ skills at defending against cyberattacks will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio University-Chillicothe’s Bennett Hall as part of the Ohio Cyber Collaboration Committee’s (OC3) Cyber Range.

OC3, a collaborative effort of more than 100 public, private, military and educational organizations led by the Ohio National Guard, was initiated by Gov. John Kasich to develop a stronger cybersecurity infrastructure and provide innovative training and education to strengthen Ohio’s cyber workforce.

The OC3 Cyber Range is a virtual training ground accessible for competitions, training and as a testing environment for schools, governments and businesses.

During the day-long capture-the-flag event, students from the region’s career tech centers, high schools, and two- and four-year postsecondary institutions will work to solve a series of real-world scenarios to test their technical skills and knowledge of cybersecurity.

They can retrieve virtual flags when they successfully solve the challenges, and top finishers will receive special recognition.

The event also coincides with “In Demand Jobs Week” in Ohio, a celebration of jobs, Industries and skills highly valued by employers in the state, including cybersecurity.