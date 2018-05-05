What does Cinco de Mayo mean to us?

If you’re one of those Ohioans who Googled cervaza (beer) as you prepared for today’s celebration of Cinco de Mayo, you’re apparently not alone. And if you’re a Kentuckian who took to the Internet to find out when the Mexican commemorative holiday is, you’re reportedly among the majority.

These observations — and those from the other 48 states — are from a Cable TV analyst team that developed a comprehensive list of every Cinco de Mayo-related search query and cross-referenced the list with national Google trends data from May 5, 2017, to determine each state’s most searched-for Cinco de Mayo query.

For those who believe Cinco de Mayo is Mexico’s Independence Day, you’re mistaken. Mexico’s most important national holiday is celebrated Sept. 16, commemorating the Cry of Dolores (Grito de Dolores) that initiated the 1810 war for Mexican independence from Spain.

Cinco de Mayo is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army’s difficult victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza.

In the U.S., Cinco de Mayo has taken on a significance beyond that in Mexico. In the U.S. the date has become associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture. In Mexico, the commemoration of the battle continues to be mostly ceremonial, such as through military parades.

So, according to the Cable TV analyst team, if you’re looking for the best margarita recipe or a fish tacos recipe, your best bet is checking with your buddies in Nebraska and Utah, respectively, who are the most common to have searched the Internet for these recipes.