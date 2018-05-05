Document shredding, e-waste collection set

The Lawerence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District (LSSWMD) will be conduct its Annual E-Waste and Document Shred Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Valley Wholesale foods on Market Street in Portsmouth.

On Friday, residents can bring any important papers, envelopes and confidential documents to be shredded on-site free of charge to ensure security and privacy protection. Additionally, e-waste items such as computers, copiers, cell phones, keyboards, laptops, scanners, fax machines and monitors will also be collected. Televisions, however, will not be accepted at this time.

A year ago, LSSWMD shredded 5,000 pounds of documents, and collected 6,000 pounds of e-waste, with a total of 116 vehicles attending the event.

Dan Palmer, LSSWMD coordinator, encourages people to take advantage of this free opportunity.

“E-waste is hard to get rid of, and properly dispose of. This is a good opportunity to get rid of those items in the correct way, while also taking advantage of free document shredding, which is a great way to avoid identity theft,” Palmer says.

Palmer also extends this thanks to Valley Wholesale Foods for again hosting the collection event.

“Valley is a great location, and allows us to collect items and shred the documents in an expedited manner.”

Last year, 5,000 pounds of documents were shredded. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_dan120185413827503.jpg Last year, 5,000 pounds of documents were shredded. Courtesy photo The 2018 collection event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Dan220185413829622.jpg The 2018 collection event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Courtesy photo

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

