Plans under way for Memorial Day parade, services

Plans are well under way for the annual Memorial Day parade and services, scheduled for May 28 in downtown Portsmouth and at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Donna Lewis, president of the Scioto County Memorial Day Association, says organizations and groups wishing to participate in the parade should call the Veterans Service Commission office at 740-353-1477 for an application. There is no charge to be in the parade, but applications are required to determine the number of participants, and should be returned to the Veterans’ Service Commission office at 612 Sixth Street.

She says the association is again hoping for a large turnout at the parade and the services honoring those who gave their lives for our country.

The parade is scheduled to line up at 9 a.m. at Tracy Park, then step off at 10 a.m. The parade route will proceed south from Tracy Park on Chillicothe Street, then east on Gallia Street before turning north onto Offnere Street and disbanding outside Greenlawn Cemetery.

Services to honor our veterans are scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. at Soldiers’ Circle, with guest speaker being District 14 State Senator Joe Uecker. Seating will be available at Soldiers’ Circle for those who attend the services.

Immediately following the services at the cemetery, a service for those lost at sea will be conducted at the Riverfront Memorial, located just west of the Court Street flood gate entrance to the Ohio River.

In addition, the Firefighters Memorial is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Gallia Street Fire Station.