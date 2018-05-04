McDermott man dies in crash

McDERMOTT – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal head-on crash Wednesday night.

Robert R. Simpson, 29, of McDermott, was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Robert Sargent, 59, of Circleville, was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

According to OSHP, the two-vehicle crash occurred about 10 p.m. on state Route 104 in McDermott when Simpson drove left of center and struck Sargent’s vehicle head-on. The OSHP said Simpson, who was traveling south on the highway, was not wearing a seat belt.