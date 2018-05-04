Yard maintenance encouraged

Spring is well under way and summer is just around the corner.

Sam Sutherland, interim city manager for Portsmouth, reminds residents about ordinance 941.20 regarding maintenance of weeds, grass, vines, brush and shrubbery.

According to the ordinance, grass and weeds cannot grow to a height greater than six inches, and vines, brush or shrubbery must be kept in such a manner as to not create a nuisance or health and safety concern for the public.

Unkempt properties will likely result in a visit from the city Code Enforcement Officer, but the city prefers to avoid that and work with residents to keep the city beautiful and clean.

“Please join us in keeping Portsmouth a safe, well-kept and aesthetically pleasing community,” Sutherland says.