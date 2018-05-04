More than 500 SSU students to graduate

More than 500 Shawnee State University students will participate Saturday in the 2018 Spring Commencement ceremony at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. for students receiving the following degrees:

Master’s in Math and Education

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Individualized Studies

Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Science in Education

The second ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. for students receiving the following degrees:

All Associate Degrees

Bachelor of Athletic Training

Bachelor of Health Science

Bachelor of Science in Business

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

This year’s commencement speaker will be long-time friend of SSU, former Governor Ted Strickland.

Overflow from the Vern Riffe will go to the Sodexo Ballroom in the University Center where a live webcast of the commencement ceremony will be playing. The live webcast will also be available online at www.shawnee.edu/live for friends and families unable to attend the ceremony.

Contact Mistie Spicer, coordinator of academic events and partnerships, at 740-351-3635 or at mspicer@shawnee.edu.