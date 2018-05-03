Goins named permanent police chief

Moving from a position of probation to permanent is something of which to be proud, and Steve Goins has achieved that with the village of New Boston.

Mayor Junior Williams read a letter during this week’s New Boston Village Council meeting, confirming Goins has completed his year’s probation as New Boston police chief. Williams encouraged council to confirm Goins’ role as permanent, which the council did. The mayor was quick to compliment Chief Goins on how things have turned around since he assumed the office, and each board member congratulated him in their comments during the evening’s meeting.

The on-site radioactive toxic waste dump planned at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon was presented as a resolution to oppose the dump, and was adopted as an emergency resolution, suspending the traditional three-readings rule. The resolution aligns New Boston with similar opposition passed in Portsmouth, Piketon, Chillicothe and Jackson.

Williams also read a letter from Melinda Burnside, superintendent of New Boston Local Schools, regarding a piece of property listed as being beside the school’s bus garage, Parcel #34-2642.000. The letter stated that if the village of New Boston is planning on selling the property, the school is interested in acquiring the property. The letter concluded with appreciation for the council’s consideration. Council members discussed plans for the property, noting that they had previously discussed the property and were trying to get a surveyor and another interested person together. The council did not take action regarding the property.

With the 2019 budget upcoming and the need to schedule budget meetings, it was recommended that council be prepared to address the budget at the next regular meeting.

Council also had a third and final reading for the issuance of a permit to Bikers for Charity, which will solicit charitable contributions from occupants of motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to be issued by the clerk at the direction of council. The issuance of a permit was approved.

The mayor, clerk and council members discussed Anthem, the insurance carrier for village employees, but did not vote during the meeting.

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins at 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

