Grand jury hands down indictments

The Scioto County grand jury has returned 18 public indictments following its April 20 meeting, according to County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.

An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.

Those indicted include:

DONALD RAY COPLEY, JR., 34, charged with failure to appear;

Josiah J. Ford, 30, of Waverly, charged with vandalism;

Daniel Shaffer, 29, of Portsmouth, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Eric J. Reilly, 27, of Wheelersburg, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs;

Ellis W. Fetty, 33, of Wheelersburg, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Edward L. Rideout, 27, of Portsmouth, charged with possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

David B. Arthur, 43, of Portsmouth, charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Michael J. King, 44, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin;

Earl Parsons, 42, of Lucasville, charged aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

Joshua W. Craft, 27, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Krista Rachelle Locher, 30, of West Portsmouth, charged with theft and forgery;

Shane Anthony Hudson, 51, of Portsmouth, charged with violating a protection order, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Ryan Fugitt, 38, of Portsmouth, charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;

Clifford W. Ward, 37, of West Portsmouth, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of drugs;

Loren Euton, 52, of McDermott, charged with burglary;

Michael Anthony Hogan Jr., 18, of Columbus, charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine;

Casey Harry-Maurice Drake, 20, of Columbus, charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine; and

Jasmine Kenyon Shows, 23, of Columbus, charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

