Grand jury hands down indictments

The Scioto County grand jury has returned 18 public indictments following its April 20 meeting, according to County Prosecutor Mark E. Kuhn.
An indictment is a finding enough evidence exists to hold a trial. It is not a finding of guilt.
Those indicted include:
Donald Ray Copley Jr., 34, of Franklin Furnace
DONALD RAY COPLEY, JR., 34, charged with failure to appear;
Josiah J. Ford, 30, of Waverly, charged with vandalism;
Daniel Shaffer, 29, of Portsmouth, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;
Eric J. Reilly, 27, of Wheelersburg, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs;
Ellis W. Fetty, 33, of Wheelersburg, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments;
Edward L. Rideout, 27, of Portsmouth, charged with possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;
David B. Arthur, 43, of Portsmouth, charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;
Michael J. King, 44, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin;
Earl Parsons, 42, of Lucasville, charged aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;
Joshua W. Craft, 27, of Portsmouth, charged with possessing criminal tools, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;
Krista Rachelle Locher, 30, of West Portsmouth, charged with theft and forgery;
Shane Anthony Hudson, 51, of Portsmouth, charged with violating a protection order, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments;
Ryan Fugitt, 38, of Portsmouth, charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments;
Clifford W. Ward, 37, of West Portsmouth, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of drugs;
Loren Euton, 52, of McDermott, charged with burglary;
Michael Anthony Hogan Jr., 18, of Columbus, charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine;
Casey Harry-Maurice Drake, 20, of Columbus, charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine; and
Jasmine Kenyon Shows, 23, of Columbus, charged with tampering with evidence, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.
