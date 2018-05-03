Brown demands action to protect American jobs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) Wednesday joined nine Senators in demanding President Trump sign an executive order that would protect U.S.-based call center jobs.

Brown urged the President to sign an executive order that would ensure companies that have U.S.-based call centers receive preference when it comes to receiving federal contracts over companies that ship call center facilities overseas. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. lost 200,000 call center jobs between 2006 and 2014.

“Most Americans want to support American jobs by buying American whenever they can, and that includes the customer service they get from call centers,” Brown said. “American tax dollars should support American jobs.”

Brown joined his colleagues — Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Richard Durbin (D-IL), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Jon Tester (D-MT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Joe Donnelly (D-IN) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) — in urging the White House to send a clear message to companies looking to outsource call center jobs that they will take a backseat to companies investing in American jobs when it comes to receiving taxpayer-funded contacts.

Brown recently introduced a bill that would help keep call center jobs in Ohio. Brown’s bill, the U.S. Call Center Workers and Consumer Protection Act, would:

— Give preference in federal contracts to companies that haven’t relocated call center jobs overseas;

— Require U.S. companies to identify the location of the call center and allow the customer to be transferred to a call center located in the U.S. if asked; and

— Require companies to notify the Department of Labor (DOL) before they relocate call centers, and create a public list of companies that outsource call center jobs.

Brown previously pushed for an amendment to the Senate tax bill that would reward employers who keep jobs in the United States and pay workers well – by encouraging them to create even more good-paying jobs in the US. Senate Republicans voted down Brown’s amendment.

Brown has long supported Buy America provisions that protect U.S. jobs. Brown has introduced bipartisan legislation with Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) to apply Buy America rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects. He also unveiled a blueprint to invest $1 trillion in the nation’s infrastructure, which includes Buy America provisions. Earlier this year, Brown introduced his Bridge Investment Act, which would put Americans to work repairing bridges using American steel and iron.