Boy dies after struck by car

A warm spring day quickly turned to tragedy for one family Tuesday after a traffic accident led to the death of a small child.

At about 1:20 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was struck by a family member’s car while playing outside at a residence on Green Street in Wheelersburg.

According to Capt. John W. Murphy of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-year-old boy and his twin sister were playing outside when one adult present moved their car to make more room for the children to play. While his sister was being applied with sunscreen by another family member, the boy rode his tricycle behind the moving vehicle and was struck.

The boy was immediately taken to the Urgent Care Center in Wheelersburg, and then transferred to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

