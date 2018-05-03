Book launch, signing today

Authors Jennifer Morgan and Jessica Lincecum will host a book launch and signing 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at Market Street Cafe in Portsmouth.

The book, “Bridge Lane,” shares the story of Anna, a fourth grader who is homeless. The book follows Anna as she endures many adversities, but receives compassion from a new friend.

The book is illustrated by Charlie Haskins.

The authors will offer remarks for those gathered at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information and to RSVP, visit www.facebook.com/bridgelanebook.