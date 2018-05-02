COLUMBUS – The Designer Showcase continues its month-long run in the Margaret M. Walter Wing of the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA). The event runs through May 19.

Designer Showcase, formerly known as the Decorators’ Show House, is a biennial event that raises funds for creative programming for children and families at the Columbus Museum of Art. The signature event has been a central Ohio tradition for more than 40 years. In 2019, for the first time, interior designers have completely transformed the special exhibition galleries on the first floor of the Margaret M. Walter Wing.

Designer Showcase at CMA is a juried event offering premier designers the unique opportunity of having a blank canvas in which to create their designs. Visitors will enjoy the chance to explore exciting interior design in the heart of downtown Columbus, while enjoying the benefits of convenient parking, extended hours and accessibility.

The CMA Women’s Board is an organization of women committed to promoting the mission of the museum. Women’s Board members support the museum by organizing fundraisers, volunteering at the museum in a variety of ways and by serving as museum ambassadors. In addition, Women’s Board members gather for social opportunities connected to art and the mission of the CMA.

The museum creates great experiences with great art for everyone. The Greater Columbus Arts Council, Nationwide Foundation, Ohio Arts Council, and the William C. and Naoma W. Denison, Frederic W. and Elizabeth E. Heimberger, Paul-Henri Bourguignon and Erika Bourguignon Fund for Visual Art, and Bette Wallach funds of The Columbus Foundation provide ongoing support. CMA, Schokko Café and the Museum Store are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Museum admission is $14 for adults; $8 for seniors and students 6 and older; and free for members, and children 5 and younger. Special exhibition admission is $6.General admission is free for all on Sundays. CMA charges a flat rate of $5 for parking in the Museum’s East Gay lot. CMA members park for free. Call 614-221-6801 or visit www.columbusmuseum.org.