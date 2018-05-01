Fish fry scheduled

The Flatwoods Lions Club is hosting its spring fish fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Russell Middle School. The menu consists of fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Cost is $7 for adults and $3.50 for children age 6 and under. Carryout meals are available, and delivery is available in a limited area from noon to 2 p.m. for two or more meals (call 606-922-9000).

The Lions Club uses the funds earned from this event to fund its community projects. Those with glasses no longer being used are encouraged to drop them off for recycling. The Lions Club also accepts hearing aids, old cell phones and ink cartridges for repurposing.