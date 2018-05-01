OVRDC county caucus set

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission’s Second Round Scioto County Caucus meeting will be 2 p.m. May 17 at the left-side meeting room of the Department of Job & Family Services Building, 710 Court Street, Portsmouth.

Staff will discuss and rank projects submitted to OVRDC for possible funding consideration through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Identification of potential Economic Development Administration (EDA) projects will also occur. Updated information will be presented on the status of the ARC and EDA programs as well as information regarding the Workforce Development Projects.

The meeting is open to the public, local government officials and non-profit organizations. Organizations with potential projects are encouraged to send a representative.

Comments by attendees on regional or county projects/issues are encouraged. For more information, call Kim Reynolds at the OVRDC office in Waverly at 800-223-7491 or 740-947-2853.