Commissioners hire manager for ETC Park

The Scioto County Commissioners are expecting some good things at West Portsmouth’s Earl Thomas Conley Park.

“We have gone through the process of hiring a new park manager, and, of course, by doing so, we have adopted a resolution. That person will be unclassified, and today we would like to announce that person is Mr. Brian Howard,” Commissioner Bryan Davis told his fellow commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting. “He is going to be our new park manager, beginning very soon. We are very excited for what he will bring to the park — a lot of construction experience, management experience and overseeing employees.

“Brian also assisted in the building of the multipurpose building at the park, which is very nice, and we’re excited about the experience he’ll be bringing,” Davis said.

Davis also told the commissioners that there are some ideas in the works for future projects for the park.

The commissioners also approved communication from the sanitary engineer regarding a notice of award to Distel Construction, Inc. related to Briarcliff’s new pump station and force main waste water elimination project for the contract price of $459,490.40.

With a limited agenda set for the meeting, the commissioners tended to regularly scheduled business, including approving the minutes of the April 26 meeting, and approving a request for transfer of funds and appropriation. A request for fund transfers, as well as requests to attend meetings, were also approved.

The next commissioners meeting is 9 a.m. Thursday in the Scioto County Courthouse.

By Ivy Potter

