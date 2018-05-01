Otway cruise-in scheduled

The Otway Historical Society & Otway Covered Bridge will host their seventh annual Cruise-In Car Show 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brush Creek Township Community Park.

First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded in three different classes — pre-’60s to 1960, 1961 to 1981 and 1981 to present. Registration will be 11 a.m-3 p.m. with a $10 registration fee. Judging of vehicles will take place at 3 p.m.

The cruise-in will also feature music, concessions, flea market items, arts & crafts, and a 50/50 drawing for a chance to pocket some cash winnings.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_OTWAYB20185113535303.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932