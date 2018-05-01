Chick-fil-A rumors prove unfounded

The rumors just won’t seem to stop. The bad news is those rumors, as far as we can tell, are just not true.

As much as it might be welcomed, there is no Chick-fil-A franchise headed to the Portsmouth area.

Lisa Carver, president of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, says she received repeated emails and phone messages questioning the veracity of rumors regarding the supposed impending arrival of the fast food chicken franchise. Carver says she eventually contacted the chain’s corporate headquarters. She admits she cannot remember the name of the person with whom she spoke. Daily Times calls to Chick-fil-A’s headquarters were not returned. Carver reported there was even a Facebook page announcing the arrival of Chick-fil-A at the site of an old restaurant across the street from Glockner’s Toyota on State Route 23.

According to Carver, the person with whom she spoke said all Chick-fil-A restaurants are franchises and individually owned. However, the person stated they had no information regarding plans to bring Chick-fil-A to Portsmouth. Carver adds the apparently phony Facebook page disappeared just a few days later, adding that happened about two or three weeks ago.

The Facebook page was apparently called “Chick-fil-A Portsmouth.” Such a page still exists, but it refers to a restaurant about to arrive in Portsmouth, Va. Searching Facebook for “Chick-fil-A Portsmouth” also will gain you a one-page Facebook screenshot posted by a local resident. The page includes an answer to a question about a Chick-fil-A actually opening in Portsmouth, Ohio, with an answer attributed to Chick-fil-A Inc. The posting states the now-missing Facebook page on Chick-fil-A Portsmouth, Ohio is “not affiliated with Chick-fil-A or any of its independent restaurant operators. We apologize for the confusion, but thank you for understanding.”

For her part, Carver admits having a Chick-fil-A arrive in Portsmouth would be a big deal. She says this area is hungry for new restaurants – no pun intended — and a national franchise arriving here would be newsworthy. Carver says in the past there have been rumors about Red Lobster and Cracker Barrel coming to town, but neither of those rumors/wishes ever came to fruition, at least not so far.

Maybe we can keep hoping, but a Chick-fil-A doesn’t seem to be in the cards, at least not anytime soon. For now, it appears the nearest Chick-fil-A will remain – according to a Google search — in Ashland, Ky.

