Ticket on sale now for pancake breakfast

Tickets are on sale now for a fundraising pancake breakfast to benefit the Vern Riffe School PTO. The event will be 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s in Portsmouth. Tickets are $5 each, and can be purchased by contacting PTO President Kim Miller or the Vern Riffe School office at 740-353-1876.

The PTO at VRS uses fundraisers and donations throughout the year to provide additional support that directly benefit students.

“We like to make a difference and do great things,” Miller says.

In the past, the PTO has purchased canopies for track and field days, an xBox for PE classes, a washer and dryer for students’ laundry, and picnic tables for the playground. Every year, the PTO buys Christmas gifts for students and contributes to prom and graduation, and has made donations when students have experienced personal tragedies.

“Sometimes, sad events come about — a house fire for a couple of our students happened a few years ago, so we gave a donation for them,” Miller says.