Safety Pup makes a visit

The New Boston Police Department and the National Child Safety Council came together Monday to sponsor their annual magic show with Safety Pup at Glenwood High School for grades kindergarten through sixth grade. Sgt. Dana, a retired police officer from Fremont, served as the magician for the show. The program incorporated magic tricks along with a discussion on safety tips to young students.

“He comes into the school and puts on a magic show for the kids, geared towards messages of child safety, ranging from school safety to safety at home. This is something we do every year,” said Capt. Robert Deerfield. “Officers from the department speak to the kids as well, and we hand out safety literature. We do two shows for a couple different grade levels. Approximately 75 to 100 children were in attendance.”

The New Boston Police Department extends its thanks to Dana Dorsey, Principal Christina Dever and all the teachers who helped in the presentation.

