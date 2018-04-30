Johnson honored by Ohio Osteopathic Association

COLUMBUS — Rep. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) has received the 2018 Ohio Osteopathic Association (OOA) Distinguished Service Award, an honor given to osteopathic physicians who have made outstanding accomplishments in their personal and professional lives. It is the highest award given by the OOA. The award was presented recently at a reception at the Ohio Osteopathic Symposium.

“To be so recognized by my professional peers is a deeply humbling experience. This ranks as one of the greatest accomplishments of my life,” Johnson said.

Johnson graduated medical school in 1991 and presently serves as director of Medication Assisted Treatment and Integrated Medicine at Valley View Health Centers in Waverly. He is an assistant dean and a clinical professor of family medicine at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.