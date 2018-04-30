7 SSU students slated to study abroad

Shawnee State University student Anna DeHart has been chosen as the recipient for the Dr. Meg & Barry Brown Kentucky Institute for International Studies (KIIS) Summer Scholarship of $4,000 for her 2018 KIIS Costa Rica study abroad program.

DeHart was selected from a large pool of applicants that included students from Western Kentucky University, University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, Morehead State University, Marshall University, Ball State University and many more.

“As director of SSU’s Center for International Programs & Activities (CIPA), I am so proud to see one of our students receive the prestigious Brown Family Scholarship from KIIS. Only one student is selected out of nearly 400 participants in the KIIS program,” says Ryan Warner, director of CIPA. “DeHart has shown a great amount of commitment to this program, and has made study abroad a priority during her college studies. She’s a great example of how our students can take advantage of these academic and financial opportunities while they are at SSU.”

DeHart, a native of Springfield, is a senior at SSU majoring in Early Childhood Education and minoring in Spanish.

“I was overjoyed when I heard I received the Brown Family Scholarship,” DeHart says. “I was so relieved because I was starting to worry about how I would be able to afford to actually study abroad. I called my husband immediately to share my exciting news. I’m extremely grateful to have the scholarship to support my endeavor.”

DeHart will be studying in Costa Rica as a teacher candidate. She will be observing different world-views and different methods of engagement with students and families from Latin America.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to solidify my Spanish-speaking ability and to further learn about Latin American culture while I’m there. I’m also looking forward to further my understanding of how to engage with a diverse background of students and families as I expect to see that in my future classrooms,” DeHart says.

The Dr. Meg & Barry Brown scholarship is made possible by the generous and lifelong commitment of former KIIS Austria program directors, Dr. Meg and Barry Brown. Their goal is to provide an education abroad opportunity to a student who otherwise may not be in a position financially to study abroad.

KIIS offers 26 four-week Summer Study Abroad Programs in over 20 different countries. This program meets the needs of students who are seeking a short-term program as opposed to an entire semester abroad. Students can use their financial aid towards the program and will also take 6 credit hours of course work from Western Kentucky University.

Along with DeHart, two other SSU students, Alicia Holt and Victoria Reffit, will be studying in Costa Rica. Dr. Pablo Salinas, Spanish visiting faculty, will also be teaching on the KIIS-Costa Rica Program. Other SSU students participating in the KIIS program are Emily Hayes and Leen Heresh, who will both be traveling to Italy, and March Acra and Cheyenne Free, who will be traveling to Germany.

To learn more about the KIIS programs, go to www.kiis.org.

For more information about the study abroad programs available at SSU or to sign up for a KIIS program, contact Warner at rwarner@shawnee.edu or at 740-351-3127.