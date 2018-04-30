Ottney wins 2nd state award

COLUMBUS — For the second consecutive year, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Director of Communications Ryan Ottney has been recognized at the Ohio School Public Relations Association (OHSPRA) Spring Conference with awards for his work at the ESC in New Boston.

“I am very pleased to receive this award for the ESC, and humbled to be recognized by my peers in the industry,” Ottney says.

The annual OHSPRA Spring Conference gathers high school public relations professionals from across the state for a weekend event featuring keynote speakers, workshops, and an Achievement Awards luncheon.

The South Central Ohio ESC also received the Mark of Excellence Print-Quality Profile Award for the 2017 ESC Back to School magazine.

Ottney created and produced the ESC Back to School magazine as a local resource for parents, spotlighting back-to-school tips, calendars and positive feature articles from area school districts.

This is the second consecutive year Ottney’s work for the South Central Ohio ESC has been recognized with the OHSPRA Achievement Award. Last year, the ESC took home the Mark of Excellence Award for Marketing Video, Mark of Distinction awards for Website and Print Newsletter, and the Best of the Best Award for Writing.

“I’d like to thank the ESC for allowing me the latitude to be myself; to be creative and try exciting new ways of communicating and engaging our message with the public. There are so many great things happening in our area schools, I’ll never run out of things to say,” Ottney says.

The vision of the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center is to provide service and support that makes success a reality. The ESC strives to develop, deliver and implement exemplary services reflective of its commitment to meeting the concerns of districts in member districts in Adams, Jackson and Scioto counties. In addition, the ESC also provides regional district services in Lawrence, Pike, Ross and surrounding counties. Visit www.scoesc.org.