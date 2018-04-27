For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.”

– 1 Peter 3:12 (NIV)

TODAY’S COMMENTARY

by Dave Whitehead, Senior Pastor, GraceNYC.org

The apostle Peter concludes his teaching on proper Christian conduct toward one another by quoting Psalm 34, which is an admonition to live in the truth of God’s laws. This passage implies that the way that we live has impact upon the effectiveness of our prayers. There is power when we are in line with God’s word, and there can be hindrances when we are not living according to what the Scripture teaches.