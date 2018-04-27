Fire safety, smoke alarm event is Saturday

The American Red Cross is asking everyone to help “Sound the Alarm” in the Ohio River Valley and be part of the nationwide Red Cross effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires. The purpose of “Sound the Alarm,” which runs April 28 through May 13, is to install free working smoke alarms in local homes and help residents create fire escape plans.

At 8:15 a.m. Saturday, the Red Cross, along with community partners and volunteers, will gather at the Law Office of Jeremy Burnside, 1118 Hutchins Street, Portsmouth, as the starting point for the home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event. Teams of three will then go door-to-door offering smoke alarm installation and safety information. The event will conclude at 2 p.m. with lunch and wrap up.

According to Ohio River Valley executive Debbie Smith, “An event like this could not be successful without the help of our many volunteers and community partners. Contributions, both monetary and in-kind, from Jeremy Burnside, Larry Moore Trophies & Sports and Tim Horton’s are instrumental in our effort to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries through this campaign.”

Seven people across the country die per day due to home fires. Sixty percent of fire deaths are due to no or non-working smoke alarms. The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is making a difference by having installed more than one million smoke alarms across the nation. As a result, to date, there have been 416 documented saves across the country, and 16 saves in the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region, which includes the Ohio River Valley.

Together, everyone can “Sound the Alarm” about fire safety and help save lives. Go to SoundTheAlarm.org to join this important effort or call the local Red Cross office at 740-354-3293.