Search for city manager begins

For those wondering if Portsmouth would ever move forward in the months-long city manager saga, the city has taken a step forward in filling the administrative office.

The position is now being advertised.

According to the employment listing, the city is “seekng a dynamic and highly motivated leader” for the top administrative position. Those wishing to be considered for the position are asked to email a cover letter and resume to apply@portsmouthoh.org. Resumes are subject to Ohio public records law.

The city charter specifies that the city council shall chose a city manager based on his/her executive and administrative qualifications, and the successful candidate need not, when appointed, be a resident of the city or the state. The charter prohibits any councilmember actively serving the council from being chosen as city manager.

The appointment of the city manager is an indefinite term, but the city manager may be removed by a majority vote of council, which is what happened on Dec. 18 with former city manager Derek Allen. (He was subsequently reinstated due to a technicality, but ended up resigning on Feb. 26 amid speculation that council would ultimately terminate him.) There had been calls for Allen’s dismissal as early as October 2015.

Sam Sutherland, director of public utilities, is serving as interim city manager while council searches for a permanent replacement.