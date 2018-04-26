Innovative ideas earn PHS students $3,750

Portsmouth High School students were presented with a giant check Thursday from Glockner’s to commemorate their prize winnings from the 2018 Glockner Dare To Dream High School Pitch Competition, which was held earlier this spring at Shawnee State University.

Nate Kline assigned the competition as a class assignment to students in his Personal Finance and Business class at Portsmouth High School. Students were divided into teams, and were tasked with creating an innovative business concept. The ideas were then pitched to representatives from a variety of local businesses, and the groups were evaluated by the local guest judges. Students pitched their creative business ideas in the hopes of taking home a cash prize.

A total of $3,750 was won by PHS students for their efforts in the competition.

Group winners Janayah Dickey, Indicah Chatman, Megan Calvin and Mikai Dixon took home a collective $3,000 in prize money for their all-natural cleanser.

“Our product is Diamond Dishes, and we made a deep-cleaning dish cleanser to deep clean your dishes at home and get all the dirt and grime off,” Calvin said. “We tested a lot of different formulas to find the formula that cleansed dishes the best, and a lot of experiments went into it.”

“What made it even better because it required less labor than regular soap, so you don’t have to sit and scrub your dishes, you soak it and it would rinse off clean,” Dixon said.

“It’s an all-natural product. It didn’t use harmful chemicals and was better for the environment,” Chatman said. “The assignment was to come up with a product or service and present it like on the show ‘Shark Tank’.”

A second group, which won $750 for a gaming tournament idea, was composed of members Daniel Jordan, Isaac Kelly, Logan Carter and Hayden Yerardi.

“Southern Ohio Gaming is a gaming tournament. Our focus was to bring in young kids from middle school and up to get them involved and get them together and play tournaments together,” Jordan said. “We didn’t know what we were going to do at first, then we were just throwing stuff around, and we came up with this idea and we decided to go with it and we ended up getting us pretty far. It was a lot of work researching everything, and trying to figure out how to actually do it. It was a long process.”

Kline credits Mike Thompson of LEDC for carrying on the project, and recognizes title sponsor Glockner’s along with the other contributing sponsors.

”I want to thank you guys for participating. Have fun with it, and get more people to participate next year,” Tim Glockner said. “The biggest thing is that you guys keep learning how to think your way from here to there, and starting your own business, because if we’re going to grow Portsmouth and make it a better place, it’s going to be a bunch of small businesses.”

Sponsors for the Dare to Dream High School Pitch Competition included Glockner’s, WAI, Kentucky Farmer’s Bank, Red’s Auto Center, Courtside, The Wisemen Agency, Wesbanco, Farmer’s Bank, Ohio Valley Bank, McDonald’s, LEDC, Bellefonte Hospital, Service Pump & Supply, Bulldog Creative Services, Kentucky Innovation Services, and Clark’s Pump-N-Shop.

On hand for the check presentation (front, from left) Tim Glockner, Janayah Dickey, Indicah Chatman, Megan Calvin and Mikai Dixon; and (back) Isaac Kelly, Daniel Jordan, Logan Carter, Hayden Yerardi and Nate Kline.

