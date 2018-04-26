Children’s choir, symphony orchestra to perform Sunday

Young, talented musicians — both on stage and in the audience — will overflow the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts Sunday when the Columbus Children’s Choir and Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra perform.

The 2 p.m. concert is presented by the Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association and Shawnee State University.

Members of the Scioto County Bar Association are also involved in this project by sponsoring free tickets for southern Ohio students and teachers. This is the second time in recent history that local attorneys and judges have stepped forward to support area youth by sponsoring cultural art performances.

The legal professionals who are providing free tickets include Blume Law Firm; attorneys Dave Beck Tehra Clevenger, Tracy Hoover, Josh Howard, Robert Johnson, Bruce McDonald, Steve Oliver and Stephen Rodeheffer and his wife, Lynne; and judges Howard H. Harcha III, Marie Hoover and Steve Mowery.