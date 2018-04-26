Evening with the Arts scheduled

The 33rd annual Evening with the Arts program is Tuesday at the Northwest Local School District to showcase its students’ academic, artistic and musical talents.

Northwest Elementary School students’ art and writing projects will be displayed in an open house format from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and select vocal and instrumental performances will begin in the gymnasium at 5:30 p.m.

Terri Freeman, assistant superintendent, will conduct the Spring Federal Programs presentations regarding Title I, Title II-A, Title II-D, Title IV-A and Title VI-B in the Northwest Elementary Conference Room from 3:30 to 4 p.m. A presentation specific to IDEA and IDEA-B will follow from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

In addition to Northwest Middle School and Northwest High School students’ selected art and writing projects, industrial arts woodworking and family and consumer sciences projects will also be on display from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at various locations at Northwest High School. Rotating instrumental and vocal performances will be presented in the Northwest High School gymnasium from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

The Northwest annual spring concert will follow the Evening with the Arts program from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Northwest High School gymnasium.

For questions, call Terri Freeman at 740-259-5558.