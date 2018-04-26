Donation establishes scholarships, funds enhancements

Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) received a donation of $25,000 for the Engineering Technologies program from Stanley Electric U.S. Co., Inc. (SUS), the leader in North American demands for lighting solutions.

Beginning in the 2018-19 academic year, SUS has pledged $5,000 of their gift to establish the Stanley Electric U.S. Scholarship. Each year for the next five years, one SSU student will be awarded $1,000. Eligible candidates for the scholarship must be a full-time student who has completed at least two semesters at SSU and is majoring in one of the Engineering Technologies programs, such as computer engineering, digital simulation and gaming engineering, environmental engineering or plastics engineering.

“The Stanley Group Spirit believes that we must ‘blaze a trail to a brilliant future by outshining light’ – and we do this by working together to achieve impossible goals,” SUS Executive Vice President Brian Boldman explains. “By working with SSU and establishing the scholarship and donating funds to enhance their labs, we are lighting a path to a successful future for students pursuing degrees in engineering technologies. Our hopes are that we are helping make students’ dreams of earning a college degree possible.”

The remaining amount of $20,000 will be funding laboratory enhancements in conjunction with the renovation of the Department of Engineering Technologies.

“We want to see the student to continually challenge themselves with the highest goals in mind and set out to achieve them. By learning with the most advanced tools in the industry, success is inevitable for these students, and we want to be a part of their success,” Todd May, SUS Manufacturing Senior Manager Todd May says.

SUS and SSU students have held a partnership where SSU students can see how SUS operates within the automotive lighting industry. Each year, SSU students are given tours of the plant and business operating facilities to give the students a chance to experience advancements SSU is making in the automotive lighting industry and how they can create a future within the industry.

SUS was founded in 1981 in London, Ohio, and for more than 30 years, SUS has continually challenged the automotive lighting industry by creating innovative, modern and stylish products that include headlamps, signal lighting, rear combination and high mount lighting, night view systems and accessory lighting. Visit StanleyElectricUS.com.

“Stanley Electric U.S. is making a very generous donation to SSU. With this donation, we will be able to purchase modern testing equipment for the lab, making it a world-class facility, which enhances our ability to prepare our students for the real world; and the scholarship will help make education more affordable for our students,” said Larry Miller, chair of the Department of Engineering Technologies and professor of Plastics Engineering at SSU. “It is the participation in student education from companies such as Stanley Electric that makes our programs effective.”

To learn more about the Engineering Technologies programs available at SSU, visit www.shawnee.edu/academics/engineering-technologies/index.aspx, or contact Cindy Hopkins, secretary of the Department of Engineering Technologies, at chopkins@shawnee.edu or at 740-351-3224.