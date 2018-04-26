Main Street Portsmouth hosts sidewalk sale

Second Street in Portsmouth will be shut down for much of the day May 5. It’s not because of flooding or anything like that.

It’s just that Main Street Portsmouth is closing the street from noon to 5 p.m. to welcome outside vendors and bring brick and mortar business into the streets for a day of sidewalk sales like those that once filled the streets years ago.

After a successful run in 2017, Main Street is bringing the event back in hopes of having an even bigger and better turnout.

“It was a very neat day that blended existing businesses and shopping experiences with outside ones,” says Main Street Executive Director Joseph Pratt. “We only did one, because we weren’t sure what to expect, since it would involve so many different parties, but it went smoothly, brought in a huge crowd and people made money. Most importantly, we heard my favorite saying many times, ‘I didn’t know Second Street had this business. Heck, I didn’t know Second Street looks the way it does now.’”

Last year, Main Street welcomed a bounty of various outside businesses, including artists, comic shops, beauty and fashion and more. They also welcomed consultants, some of which included Scentsy, Thirty-One, Paparazzi, Initial’s Inc., Perfectly Posh, Avon and more. They also had crafters ranging from vinyl and woodworking to hair bows and clothing.

Gary Kenyon, owner of River Town Antique Mall and Rustic Charm with business partners Lisa and Roy Moore, hopes the event is once again a success.

“This is the second year, and it was pretty successful last year,” Kenyon says. “We’re hoping to do even better this year. All the stores will be having their stuff set out, with additional vendors setting up. Hopefully it turns out pretty good.”

Main Street will also have a donated inflatable from EMC2 Inflatables on site for children who are with parents wishing to shop, along with live music and food.

“We want these days to be a nice way for community members to mingle and see what goods can be purchased locally in our beautiful and historic downtown, with great food options and a bit of Appalachia art and culture thrown in,” Pratt says. “Visit with us this spring and summer for days of shopping, lunch at one of our fantastic restaurants or vendors, and make memories in historic downtown Portsmouth.”

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

