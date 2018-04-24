Council opposes disposal facility

When it came to the proposed on-site radioactive toxic waste disposal facility at the U.S. Department of Energey’s (DOE) Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, the Portsmouth City Council on Monday night, in effect, said: Not in my backyard.

Of the items of legislation up for discussion, the construction of the dumpsite for what is commonly referred to as the A-Plant, because it was at the Piketon facility that uranium was enriched beginning in the 1950s for use in atomic bombs, was foremost on the minds of council and members of the public in attendance.

As discussed at a previous meeting of the council during the city manager’s meeting, all council members, excluding Gene Meadows who was absent again Monday due to illness, voted to oppose the dumpsite, and a resolution was adopted. Audience members who had been following the events of this debate surrounding the disposal facility made remarks before and after the legislation was voted on, reiterating their concerns, and then thanking council for taking action against DOE.

The only ordinance of the evening called for the authorization of to renew the terms of a 99-year lease agreement between Scioto County Counseling Center Inc. and the city of Portsmouth regarding use of 411 Court Street. Councilwoman Jo Ann Aeh initially voiced her concerns about the time span for that lease, and requested that the ordinace be tabled until council could conduct further research on the item in question. With a vote of 4-1, with Acting Mayor Kevin E. Johnson in the minority, the ordinance was tabled.

The next meeting of the city council is 6 p.m. May 7.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932