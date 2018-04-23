Portsmouth growth

Walking into the sparkling, bright new offices of Nelson Financial Services, 611 Chillicothe St., you would never guess that not all that long ago the offices didn’t even have a ceiling, according to financial consultant Denver Nelson.

Nelson and wife Barbara opened their first independent offices Friday with a ribbon-cutting at the renovated building owned by Sean Boldman’s Trinity Business Group.

The enhanced building is a spot for what Boldman calls “shared services.” He claims he got the idea during a vacation in Los Angeles and decided to bring the concept home to his native Portsmouth. The scenario seems simple enough. Small, sometimes one-person enterprises, or start-up companies, share resources in one building, resources they otherwise couldn’t afford.

In addition to Nelson Financial Services, which is run entirely by Denver and Barbara Nelson, 611 Chillicothe houses offices for 17 entities, including Life Path Church, along with a couple of healthcare firms, such as one which provides in-home hospice care. The various organizations share conference rooms, restrooms and kitchen space. The building also contains at least one occupied residential apartment. Boldman said most of the organizations aren’t housed in the building on a day-to-day basis, but make use of the available resources when needed. Boldman said there may be 20 workers in the building on any given day.

In addition to running Trinity Business Group, Boldman also operates the Boneyfiddle Pie Factory and a local American Family Insurance office. He admitted he isn’t sure what his next project is at this point.

Nelson Financial Services has operated for many years in the offices of the Desco Credit Union. To offer brokerage services, Nelson is affiliated with the Sigma Financial Corp.

Dave Stone is the current president of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. He said the renovation of 611 Chillicothe is yet another sign of what he termed a renaissance in the Boneyfiddle area. Stone mentioned projects planned by Eflow Development on Second Street, which could include a candy store, a new health food restaurant opening in 2019 and some apartments above new street-level retail. Still others pointed to the recent arrival of an expanded Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant on Chillicothe Street.

For the sake of trivia and almost totally incidentally, the origins of the moniker of the Boneyfiddle district are apparently a bit of a mystery.

“It’s a legend,” said local radio personality and Chamber of Commerce board member Chip Maillet, adding the name seems to have originated back in the 1800s and may be of either German or Irish origin.

Sean Boldman of the Trinity Bussiness Group grills up some burgers for the ribbon cutting marking the opening of the newest company to move into the building he has renovated at 611 Chillcothe Street. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_burgers.jpg Sean Boldman of the Trinity Bussiness Group grills up some burgers for the ribbon cutting marking the opening of the newest company to move into the building he has renovated at 611 Chillcothe Street. Denver and Barbara Nelson, the latter holding a large pair of ceremonial scissors, are joined by friends and members of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce during a Friday afternoon ribbon cutting at the new Chillicothe Street office of Nelson Financial Services. Wearing a blue shirt and standing in the back row is Sean Boldman of Trinity Business Group, which renovated the historic building at 611 Chillicothe. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_ribbon.jpg Denver and Barbara Nelson, the latter holding a large pair of ceremonial scissors, are joined by friends and members of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce during a Friday afternoon ribbon cutting at the new Chillicothe Street office of Nelson Financial Services. Wearing a blue shirt and standing in the back row is Sean Boldman of Trinity Business Group, which renovated the historic building at 611 Chillicothe.

By Tom Corrigan tcorrigan@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Tom Corrigan at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931

