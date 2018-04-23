Pet vaccinations offered

The 31st annual pet vaccination clinic is scheduled 2 to 4 p.m. May 5 at four Scioto County locations.
Vaccinations are $5 to $20 each. Heartworm testing will be offered at all locations. Cats must be transported in carriers, and dogs must be on a leash. Clinics are open to everyone regardless of income. Credit cards are not accepted.
The event is sponsored by the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County at the following locations:
Minford Fire Station, State Route 335, Minford;
Porter Township Fire Station, 676 Center Street, Wheelersburg;
Sierra’s Haven, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth; and
Washington Township Fire Station, 515 Calverts Lane, West Portsmouth.
These locations are the only clinics offered this year.
Call 740-858-2446.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU