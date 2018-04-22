Ohio lawmakers support WPAFB

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) have joined Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH-10) to lead the entire Ohio Congressional delegation in urging the Pentagon to locate the F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator (HPSI) Organization at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, the lawmakers said Wright-Patt is uniquely qualified to handle the new mission, and it could mean an additional 400-plus jobs in Ohio.

Wright-Patt’s highly qualified workforce support the Air Force’s critical national security mission and the base is further supported by the broader Dayton defense community, which is full of engineering and contracting specialists. Lawmakers made the case that Dayton’s research industry and universities have long been the center for developing, acquiring, and sustaining the next level of air superiority to counter U.S. adversaries and, therefore, locating HPSI at Wright-Patt would be the best choice for the Air Force.

“Based on the criteria used during the strategic basing process, we believe WPAFB’s workforce makes the base the logical location for HPSI. The basing process specifically requires acquisition professionals who are Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act certified with tactical fighter support experience, and WPAFB’s workforce of engineers, programs managers, logistics managers, and contracting personnel would provide HPSI with an exceptional staff,” the lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers who signed the letter to the Air Force include Brown, Portman, Turner and Congressmen/women Steve Stivers, Dave Joyce, Bob Gibbs, Bob Latta, Steve Chabot, Warren Davidson, Bill Johnson, Jim Renacci, Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge, Marcy Kaptur, Brad Wenstrup, Jim Jordan and Tim Ryan.