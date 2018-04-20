Young artist to attend arts camp

INTERLOCHEN, Mich. – Ian Stewart, 15, of Ann Arbor, Mich., has been accepted and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp, the world’s premier summer arts program for aspiring artists in the third through 12th grades. Stewart, the grandson of Dr. Wayne and Saundra Wheeler of Portsmouth, will study bassoon at the camp.

Stewart attends Huron High School in Ann Arbor, where he is on the student government, a member of Model United Nations and the Computer Science Club, and is active in both concert and marching bands. Stewart credits his interest in music to his grandfather, who is himself a bass clarinet player, and has long been a strong supporter of the arts in Portsmouth.

Interlochen Arts Camp attracts students, faculty and staff from all 50 U.S. states and more than 40 countries. These 2,500 artists fill Interlochen’s northwoods campus with an explosion of creativity. Student-artists learn from world-class instructors, and produce hundreds of presentations each summer in dance, theater, creative writing, visual arts, music and film.

Among the distinguished camp alumni are singers Norah Jones and Josh Groban, members of the band OK Go, Rufus Wainwright, opera and concert soprano Jessye Norman, conductor Loren Maazel, jazz pianist Eldar, actor Anthony Rapp, cartoonist Cathy Guisewite and many more. Approximately 10 percent of the nation’s professional orchestra musicians have roots at Interlochen, and the alumni community has been awarded nearly 100 Grammy Awards.

In addition to hundreds of performances, presentations and readings by young artists, Interlochen brings leading artists and performers to the northern Michigan campus. In recent years, guest artists have included Joshua Bell, Josh Groban, the Decemberists, the Avett Brothers, Olga Kern, Harry Connick Jr., Trace Adkins, Branford Marsalis and many more.