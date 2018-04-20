Lucasville girl makes TV debut

Art Linkletter observed many years ago that kids say the darndest things.

Apparently, they still do.

That’s why 4-year-old Kambri Perry of Lucasville is going to be featured Sunday on national network television.

A home video of big sister Kambri leaving Southern Ohio Medical Center with her parents, Chad and Larin Perry, and twin newborn siblings was not only funny, the folks at America’s Funniest Videos thought it was very funny.

It was not, however, very funny at the time to Kambri.

Seated in her car seat in the middle of the back seat of the family vehicle with crying babies on either side of her in their car seats, Kambri’s reaction was too much for the AFV producers to resist. After initially trying to comfort her crying siblings, Kambri gave up and was undoubtedly having second thoughts about the two additions to the family.

“This is horrible … this is horrible … this is horrible!” Kambri decided in a voice louder than the cries of her brother, Kolt, and sister, Mila.

The video was posted on social media, and reposted and reposted and reposted. By the time it caught the attention of AFV, it was an instant classic. The family was told just this week that the video will be on Sunday’s ABC broadcast at 7 p.m.