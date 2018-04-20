Smith new director for Fluor-BWXT Project

PIKETON – Bob Smith of Fluor Corporation assumed the role of Site Project Director for Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) Thursday.

Smith succeeds Dennis Carr to lead the company that serves as the primary contractor for the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) of the former gaseous diffusion plant at the U.S. Department of Energy Portsmouth Site.

“I look forward to continuing the D&D mission to prepare the site for future development,” Smith said. “Almost immediately I noticed the respect our work force has shown for this site and the project. More than 60 years of stewardship from the current and prior generations is evident and we will continue that safe performance.”

“I have enjoyed working over my eight-year tenure with the many competent and dedicated people here at PORTS,” Carr said. “This project and the team of great people at the site demonstrate the highest standards of competence and dedication. It will be a pleasure to watch from the sidelines as this team achieves the project objectives and returns the majority of the site back to Pike County for re-industrialization.”

Carr will continue to work for Fluor Corporation on various projects, including a part-time corporate sponsorship at Piketon providing support and oversight of the project’s On-site Waste Disposal Facility.

Smith brings 33 years of nuclear facility leadership and management to this position, including D&D, Project Management, Operations, Startup and Maintenance. His notable accomplishments span a career beginning with the Nuclear Navy and include multiple D&D and site closure successes within the DOE Complex.

Smith served from 2016 to 2017 as the program manager for the Fluor Paducah Deactivation Project. His other notable work has included being project manager for the Separations Project Research Unit (SPRU) involving D&D of facilities at DOE’s Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory; technical services and site projects manager for the K25 D&D Project at Oak Ridge, Tenn.; Deactivation, Decommissioning, Decontamination and Demolition (D4) project director, River Corridor Closure Project, Hanford, Wash.; and extensive management experience on several projects at the Savannah River Site.

Fluor Corporation and BWX Technologies, Inc., two world-class companies with significant Ohio experience, formed FBP to address the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) needs at DOE’s Portsmouth Site in Pike County. CH2M, another global leader in industrial and environmental projects, provides support. Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employs 1,900 workers who bring unparalleled experience, insights and lessons learned from across the DOE complex. The FBP mandate is to clean up the Portsmouth Site safely and compliantly, provide strong uranium stewardship and partner with local communities to achieve a sustainable economic future.