Legislation tops council agenda

When the Portsmouth City Council meets for its regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, three pieces of legislation will top the agenda.

The first is an ordinance authorizing the renewal the terms of the 99-year lease agreement between Scioto County Counseling Center Inc. and the city of Portsmouth regarding the use of 411 Court Street in Portsmouth. The Counseling Center is requesting that the 99-year lease agreement be renewed on the same terms and conditions as the current agreement.

A second piece of legislation is a resolution authorizing the acting city manager to submit to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources an application for a FY2018 NatureWorks grant, and upon receipt of the grant, to enter into an agreement to carry out the provisions of the grant. ODNR administers financial assistance for public recreation purposes through the NatureWorks grant program, and the city of Portsmouth agrees to obligate the funds required to complete the proposed project and become eligible for reimbursement under the terms of the grant program. The projected funds available for local governments in Scioto County are $43,098, with an application submission deadline of June 1.

The third, and last, piece of legislation up for discussion Monday is a resolution opposing the construction of an onsite waste disposal facility at the U.S Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. The village of Piketon conducted a third-party assessment to review environmental studies and verify the date used by the DOE at the gaseous diffusion plant, and the third-party assessment indicated the bedrock underling “Area D” is fractured below the level claimed by the DOE in public meetings, in its proposed plan and in a responsiveness summary in the Record of Decision. The report indicated that “Area D” cannot meet the requirements of the Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA), which states the bottom of the landfill liner system must be at least 50 feet from the historic high-water table, while data from DOE’s reports indicated depth of groundwater measured from the ground surface at the landfill ranges from 21 feet to 97 feet.

The meeting will convene in council chambers, with opportunities for citizens to address the council on items both on and off the agenda.

By Ivy Potter

