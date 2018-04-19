New Boston also opposes A-Plant dump

New Boston joined Portsmouth, Piketon, Jackson and Chillicothe this week, unanimously adopting a resolution confirming they, too, are against the the on-site radioactive toxic waste dump at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon. Passage of the resolution occurred during Tuesday’s New Boston Village Council meeting.

Dennis Foreman from Piketon, a 1988 graduate of Shawnee State University, addressed council members and Mayor Junior Williams, asking them to “consider joining us (Piketon) as neighbors” to pass a resolution against the building of the dump. Foreman went on to say that he knew Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer had spoken to council at a previous meeting on April 3, but that he believed he needed to reinforce what the mayor had said. Foreman went into some detail, pointing out the unfortunate impact — such as cancer and other related illnesses — related to the facility, commonly referred to as the A-Plant, which has already occurred in the area. He said the dump would “just give our children and grandchildren a much greater dismal future for these things.”

Following Foreman’s talk, Joni Fearing, candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives District 90, also spoke out against the building of the dump. She told of her father working at the plant, and her mother washing his clothes, and that they both had types of cancer. Fearing also asked the council to pass the resolution condemning the dump.

Vina Colley, a long-time resident of New Boston and former worker at the A-Plant, told council that, for many years, she has been complaining and bringing up the fact that there was plutonium at the plant, and that the plumes are still there and will be there if the dump is built. Colley has a 14-minute video on Vimeo called “The Exposed: Vina Colley, sick uranium worker.” She, too, urged council to vote against the dump.

Although council voted unanimously to pass the resolution, the resolution is not enforceable and cannot make the Department of Energy stop building the plant. However, it does make a big statement, according to the people of Piketon opposed to the dump site.

In other business before the council:

Police Chief Steven Goins gave a brief overview of a recent safety drill with New Boston Schools. He said all went well, and the target was found and taken care of during the drill, which made it a successful drill.

There was discussion regarding costs to the village related to the February flooding in New Boston. Possible FEMA disaster relief was discussed, but at the time, it was unknown if federal financial assistance would be available.

There was also a discussion about the village’s financial commitment to Distel Construction Company, primarily, but not entirely, related to the February flooding.

Council also had a second reading for the issuance of a permit to Bikers for Charity, who will solicit charitable contributions from occupants of motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to be issued by the clerk at the direction of council.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins at 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

