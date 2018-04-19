Leadership development camp offered

CINCINNATI — Looking for something different for your teenager this summer? Registration is now open for the 35th annual Red Cross Leadership Development Camp. It’s a four-day, three-night conference for youth ages 13-17 and entering eighth through 12th grades held July 12-15 on the campus of Xavier University.

Last year, 158 teenagers from 77 different area schools attended this unique camp designed to build leadership skills in a positive and fun environment. Campers participate in small and large group sessions focusing on public speaking, project management, decision-making and other leadership topics. Evening social activities round out the camp experience.

The camp fee is $225, with need-based financial assistance available on a limited basis.

Campers should be ready to embrace new activities, meet new friends and participate in leadership-related activities that will stretch them out of their comfort zone.

Applications are processed on a rolling basis, with a May 15 deadline. Email LDC.CincinnatiARC.OH@redcross.org for more information or go to www.redcross.org/cincinnati to register.