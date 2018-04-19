Tree City Celebration set

Portsmouth’s annual Tree City Celebration, a public event commemorating Arbor Day and Earth Day, will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Park.

The event will open with a proclamation from city officials, and be followed by a performance by Portsmouth Elementary Choir. Also performing at the event will be the Community Drum Circle and Steve Free.

Vendors, booths and activities will be available at the park, and feature many farmers market vendors in a market preview.

Tree seedlings will be given away by the Portsmouth Tree Commission through a generous donation from American Savings Bank. A tree sponsored by Southern Ohio Medical Center will be planted in Tracy Park to commemorate the occasion. This year’s event also celebrates a donation from the Scioto Foundation to Main Street Portsmouth to benefit the Tree Commission’s Adopt-a-Tree program.